TRS in hunt for strong candidate for MLC polls

Hyderabad: The TRS, which has been dithering on whether or not to contest the Hyderabad – Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda - Khammam – Warangal Graduate constituencies to be held in March 2021, now seems to be in a mood to put up its candidate and prove its supremacy once again.



According to TRS sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has begun a hunt for potential candidates. This assumes importance since the opposition parties Congress and BJP also are trying to revive their political fortunes.

It is learnt that the TRS has taken the decision to filed its candidates in view of the talk that Telangana Jana Samithi chief M Kodandaram had made up his mind to test the waters from Nalgonda - Khammam - Warangal constituency.

The TRS sources said that it was planning to field a senior leader and retain the seat from where Telangana Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman P Rajeshwar Reddy has been elected in the previous elections.

It is learnt that Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao is also trying to field one of his family members in the elections. Transport Minister P Ajay also proposed a senior TRS leader name from Khammam as the party candidate.

Though the party high command did not take any final decision. KCR was analysing the party's winning prospects in the wake of reports that unemployed graduates are not willing to vote in favour of TRS. "If Kodandaram contests the elections, TRS will field a strong TRS candidate. The minsters and TRS legislators have already started a campaign for the MLC election," a senior leader said.

District Congress and BJP leaders made a beeline to the state head office and submitting applications seeking party ticket. If the proposed Congress alliance with Kodandaram fructifies, the fight will be more interesting. Leaders said that the two left parties- CPI and CPM are also planning to field candidates which will pave way for a multi-corner fight.

As far as the MLC seat of Hyderabad – Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar constituency is concerned in the last elections, BJP senior leader N Ramchandra Rao defeated TRS candidate Devi Prasad. This time, the TRS is contemplating fielding GHMC Mayor B Ram Mohan. Some influential and financially strong TRS leaders from Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar were also trying hard for party ticket.

In Congress, party senior leader and former MLA from Quthbullapur assembly constituency K Srisailam Goud is the front runner for party ticket. He was maintaining cordial relations with TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and also the party working president A Revanth Reddy. Goud has already launched social media campaign. Former minister and AICC secretary G Chinna Reddy was also making efforts to contest the election. BJP is keen to field the incumbent MLC Ramachandra Rao.