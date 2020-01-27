TRS launches 'Operation Akarsh' to grab top posts in ULBs

Hyderabad: The TRS leadership is focusing all its strategies on securing a majority of the Mayor and Chairpersons post in the ULBs that went to polls.

The strategy is paying dividends already with 8 winning candidates of the Congress from Badangpet municipality including the national party's chairperson candidate are in touch with the pink party leaders from Ranga Reddy district.

A senior Minister from the district is playing a crucial role in luring the Congress councilors Wto jump the ship.

Similar strategy is being adopted in Meerpet and Jalpally ULBs where TRS did not secure a full majority. Of the 120 municipalities and 10 corporations that went to polls, though TRS won a majority of ULBs, either of Congress and BJP gave tough fight in the 40-odd municipalities and corporations.

TRS wants to upset the plans of both Congress and BJP and ensure that the national parties do not run away with the Mayor or Chairperson posts in some ULBs.

More than 90 per cent of Independent candidates who won in the elections have given their nod to adorn pink scarf which will increase TRS numbers eventually.

Also, the pink party is deliberating on how to make use of ex-officio member votes (of MPs, MLAs and MLCs) to get the coveted posts in various ULBs, where it failed to cross the half way mark. Party leadership had given directions to key ministers, legislators and leaders to stay put in their districts and implement their strategies in this direction.

Although the party leadership has not officially declared names of its candidates who will get the top posts in the various ULBs, the party leaders are indicating that freedom was given to local leadership to finalise the names by taking all into loop.

Meanwhile, a press note from the party said that TRS leadership has sought names of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson candidates for various municipalities and corporations from the district leadership and the names would be finalised by the party president K Chandrashekar Rao.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao is speaking directly to MLAs and key leaders and is believed to have told them to send two names for each post to prepare a provisional list. The party leadership would convey the finalised names by Monday morning to the local leadership and accordingly B forms should be handed over to them.