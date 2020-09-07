TRS leader, Adilabad ZP chairman dies of coronavirus

TRS leader and Zilla Parishad chairman of Adilabad district RK Rajanna succumbed to the coronavirus on Monday morning.

RK Rajanna had been admitted to a private hospital in Adilabad three days ago after testing positive for the virus. Later, he was shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad after his health deteriorated. Rajanna's health condition turned critical during the treatment and died today morning.

Minister Indra Karan Reddy and TRS leaders condoled the death of Rajanna and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

On August 3, CPM leader Sunnam Rajaiah died of coronavirus at a hospital in Vijayawada. He had represented the Bhadrachalam (ST) assembly constituency in 2019, 2004 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh state and in 2014 in Telangana.

In July, TPCC secretary G Narendra Yadav succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Yadav is the second leader from Congress party to die of coronavirus. Earlier, former chairman of minority cell of the party in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Sirajuddin succumbed to the virus.