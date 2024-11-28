TRS leaders attacked Cong workers, slapped false cases in KCR rule

Nizamabad: District Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy challenges TRS leaders on the false narrative that the Congress government is targeting BRS leaders.

Manala Mohan Reddy stated that over the past 10 years, TRS leaders, particularly Prashanth Reddy, orchestrated attacks on Congress workers and people who approached them with issues.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Nizamabad District Congress Party office, Manala Mohan Reddy, the District Congress Committee president and Chairman of the State Cooperative Union Limited, responded to TRS leaders’ accusations that the Congress government was attacking TRS workers. He emphasised that the Congress party follows Gandhian principles and cares about its workers, never resorting to attacks or false cases against TRS workers.

Mohan Reddy challenged TRS leaders to an open discussion on the numerous false cases and attacks on Congress workers during the TRS government’s tenure. He mentioned that they have a list of illegal cases filed by TRS leaders like Armoor’s Jeevan Reddy, Balkonda’s Prashanth Reddy, and Nizamabad Rural’s Bajireddy Govardhan. He pointed out that no illegal cases or attacks occurred against TRS workers after the Congress government came to power.

Mohan Reddy accused Jeevan Reddy of sending a sarpanch to jail on false charges and Prashanth Reddy of filing SC/ST cases against youths in Manala village during the Dasara festival. He also mentioned an incident where a farmer who approached Prashanth Reddy for help was falsely accused and beaten by his followers.

He highlighted Prashanth Reddy’s involvement in filing false ganja cases against a man and his son in Mupkal village and illegal cases against Muslim brothers in Balkonda village.

Mohan Reddy criticized Prashanth Reddy for speaking about illegal cases and harassment, comparing it to “devils quoting scriptures.”

He stated that during the Congress government’s tenure, there was public governance, while under TRS rule, there was a reign of terror. He emphasized that Congress workers were falsely accused and forced to join the TRS party.

Mohan Reddy accused Prashanth Reddy of misleading the public with lies over the past 25 days, causing farmers to sell their paddy to private individuals out of fear that the Congress government would not provide bonuses. He stated that now, with the bonus being given, farmers are regretting their losses, and TRS leaders are to blame. Mohan Reddy reiterated that the Congress party’s goal is to serve the people and deliver development benefits, regardless of the TRS leaders’ actions. He criticized KCR for acting as a broker by promising to send people abroad and Jeevan Reddy for engaging in brokerage. He warned that Congress leaders would not tolerate any criticism against the party or its leaders.

Mohan Reddy dismissed the TRS leaders’ Deeksha Divas as a sham, stating that Telangana was granted statehood due to the sacrifices of many youths and the efforts of Sonia Gandhi, not because of KCR’s fake fast. He claimed that everyone knows what KCR consumed during his fast in the hospital and labeled the TRS leaders’ Deeksha Divas as a fraud.

The event was attended by District Library Chairman Anta Reddy Rajareddy, State Publicity Committee member Javed Akram, District NSUI president Venu Raj, district OBC president Raj Narender Goud, former BC Cell president Shekhar Goud, and others.