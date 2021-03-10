TRS leaders come down heavily on Bandi for remarks against KCR

Khammam: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has no right to comment on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TRS leaders stated at a press meet here at the party office on Tuesday. Party leaders MLC B Laxmi Narayana, RJC Krishna, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, K Murali and Dr Papalal were present at the press meet.

They alleged that there was no response to the BJP meeting led by party chief Sanjay in the erstwhile Khammam district, which clearly shows the public view on saffron party.

They said Khammam district development is going on a brisk pace under the leadership of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The BJP leaders couldn't digest it, hence making allegations on Chief Minister KCR, they added.

The leaders reminded that CM KCR had fought for separate Telangana State and participated in various movements. The TRS government worked well during corona pandemic and provided free food and other essential goods to several people across the State.

The TRS leaders requested the people to vote for party MLC candidate and make him win with majority.