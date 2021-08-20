TRS leaders go all guns blazing against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders here on Thursday went all guns blazing against TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy for his comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme.

At a press conference, leaders, including Government Whip G Balaraju, PUC chairman A Jeevan Reddy, MLAs A Venkateshwar Reddy, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, KP Vivekanand, B Subhash Reddy, MLC Shambipur Raju lashed out at the Congress leader.

They alleged that Reddy was unable to digest the Dalit Bandhu scheme and was resorting to false campaign. "Revanth Reddy is a conspirator against Dalits' empowerment and coming in the way of the Dalit Bandhu. Those leaders who support the Congress chief will lose their sheen in politics," Jeevan Reddy said.

He asked the Congress leader to control his language. He said if he does not change his attitude, he will not be allowed to hold a meeting at Gajwel.