TRS leaders politicising festival: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Mellacheruvu (Suryapet): Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the TRS leaders of pliticising the Shivaratri festival celebrations.

Uttam along with his wife Padmavati visited Sri Swayambhu Shambhu Lingeswara Swamy temple at Mellacheruvu in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Uttam targeted district SP Rajendra Prasad and MLA Saidireddy and said that the TRS leaders made plans to insult him at the Mahashivaratri fair.

He said Minister Jagadish Reddy and local MLA Shanampudi Saidireddy were trying to gain political mileage from Mahashivaratri celebrations, which is a sin. District SP Rajendra Prasad by violating his own statement of conducting bull race by temple committee, irrespective of parties has been supporting TRS. The venue and its surroundings turned pink and violation of protocol is taking place with the support of police, he asserted. District police are acting unilaterally, he added.

The bull race is being conducted under the auspices of the TRS leaders with the support of police in Mellacheruvu, he said.

District SP, who did not allow the Congress party to conduct the bull race has been favouring the ruling party leaders by wearing a TRS shirt.Uttam warned to fight against SP and others democratically after completion of the bull race.