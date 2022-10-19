TRS leaders seek EC to put ban on Bandi Sanjay from campaigning in Mungodu

Munugodu: In the latest turn of events in the bypoll-bound Mungodu, it is said that the TRS leaders has raised a complaint with the Election Commission and requested to ban the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay from campaigning in Munugodu as he had violated the Election Code. The TRS leaders Soma Bharathkumar, Ramesh reddy, Devi Prasad raised a complaint with Satyavani and said that Bandi Sanjay is trying to spread false information about TRS.



On the other hand, former Bhuvanagiri MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud has officially joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of senior party leader Tarun Chugh and other union ministers in Delhi. According to the sources, some other leaders are also going to join BJP along with Boora Narsaiah Goud. It is said that Vaddepalli Rajeshwar Rao, son of Congress leader Vaddepalli Narsing Rao of Kukatpally constituency, and Naresh Mudiraj, son of former minister Chandrashekhar of Vikarabad district may also join the BJP. Another leader from Mahabubnagar will also join the BJP and some other lower rung cadre leaders may also join the saffron party.

According to the sources, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Laxman along with state BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and other key leaders were present where in the TRS leaders join the saffron party. Political analysts say that Narsaiah Goud's entry into the BJP will definitely add power to the party.