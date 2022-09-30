TRS leaders thank CM KCR for SCCL move

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders on Thursday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for announcing a 30 per cent share in profits to the employees of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).

Addressing a press conference here, the coal belt MLAs, including Government Whip B Suman, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and MLC Dande Vithal, hailed the CM's decision. Suman said Singareni was the only Navaratna Company to share profits with its workers. Coal India also gets profits, but it does not get the share, whereas the CM provided 30 per cent share in profits. He said SCCL profit was 18 per cent in 2014. After formation of Telangana it has been increased to 30 per cent. Similarly, the turnover rose from Rs.12,000 crore to Rs 26,000 crore. This year the turnover is expected to touch Rs 32,000 crore, he added.

Suman listed the benefits being provided to the Singareni workers. "While the CM was providing profits to workers of the public sector units, the BJP government at the Centre was selling them," he pointed out.