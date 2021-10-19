TRS leaders threatening voters: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election, Eatala Rajender complained that the TRS leaders were threatening the public in Huzurabad not to vote for BJP. He said that he could see the fear of defeat among the ruling party leaders during his campaigning for the past five months and 20 days. That's why they were threatening the public not to move with BJP leaders, he noted.

Rajender conducted election campaigning in Shalapally and Indiranagar villages in Huzurabad mandal on Tuesday. The BJP candidate alleged that the TRS leaders again started a new play accusing him of asking Election Commission to stop Dalit Bandhu scheme. Opposition party leaders were burning my effigies, he stated.

Eatala said Indiranagar-Shalapally has become a hub for big schemes. "Dalit Bandhu was launched 65 days ago in Shalapally. This scheme is not launched first in Shalapally but launched in Vasalamarri in Bhongir district fearing the election code," he noted.

Rajender said he demanded immediate implementation of the scheme without the control of the Collector and banks.

The scheme benefits should be given all over Telangana and a similar scheme should be introduced for the poor of all castes as well, he demanded.

The BJP leader accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of creating fake letters by saying that he (Eatala) does not want the scheme implemented. "I declared already that I am ready for any punishment if I write such letter. Election officials have already said they have not received any complaints,' he reminded.

The BJP leader criticised that KCR will remember Dalits and job notifications only during elections. He pointed out that a young woman, Nirosha, was beaten up for asking Minister T Harish Rao as to when jobs would be created, at one of his meetings. Now attempts are being made to file cases that she has finally gone insane and has a mental disorder, Rajender said while appealing to voters to vote for him and defeat the TRS.