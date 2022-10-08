TRS luring voters with cash to win Munugodu bypoll: Bandi

Warangal: The TRS is ready to pay Rs 40,000 to each voter in the by-election to the Munugode Assembly constituency, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, after participating in the memorial meeting of ABVP former State president Gujjula Narsaiah, who died on September 24, Sanjay accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of misusing the State machinery to win the Munugode by-poll. He said that several State ministers and legislators camped in Munugode in the name of electioneering but they were busy partying.

"KCR acquired spyware technology from Israel to tap the phones of Opposition leaders. It was murmured by none other than his (KCR) Cabinet colleagues and other TRS leaders," Sanjay alleged. KCR has no moral right to criticise the BJP, he added. In a bid to split the anti-incumbency vote, the TRS joined hands with the Congress. In fact, the TRS is funding the Congress candidate, he said. Even though it was conspiring to defeat the BJP, the TRS cannot win the by-poll. Despite the efforts of his (KCR) ministers and legislators, distribution of liquor and cash cannot change the mood of Munugode voters, he said. Referring to the liquor scam, Sanjay questioned why KCR was not responding on the issue. His (KCR) silence implies that he was accepting his people's involvement in the scam, he added.

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay paid tribute to Gujjula Narsaiah. "Narsaiah who worked as a lecturer spent the better part of his life in the Naxal-affected areas. BJP will fulfill Narsaiah's ambition by acquiring power in Telangana." It may be mentioned here that Narsaiah was born in Mandalagudem village under Raghunathpally mandal in Jangaon district.

RSS All India Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, ABVP national Sah Sanghatan secretary Balakrishna, ABVP State president P Shankar and JP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma were among others present. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay speaking at the memorial meeting of ABVP former State president Gujjula Narsaiah in Warangal on Friday .