TRS ministers meet Piyush Goyal on paddy purchase

A team of ministers and MPs from TRS party has met Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on the purchase of paddy from Telangana. The ministers asked Piyush Goyal to purchase paddy from this year's monsoon and also sought the centre's stance on paddy from Yasangi.

They also assured Piyush to provide a written statement over paddy purchase. Meanwhile, the Union Minister sought two-day time to provide a clarity on the centre's decision over paddy purchase.

The Telangana ministers also complained that the Food Corporation of India is delaying the transportation of paddy stored in godowns. They also asked the Union Minister to provide paddy payment in the fixed time.