TRS misguiding public by blaming BJP

Nagarkurnool: BJP Nagarkurnool district president Elleni Sudhakar Rao came out heavily on the TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that the TRS party is enacting drama and blaming the BJP party's hand in the buying of its 4 MLAs and misguiding the people of Telangana just to gain political points in the recently held Munugodu bi-elections.

While speaking at a press meet in Kollapur BJP office on Saturday, the BJP district president said that the TRS party is not able to digest the support and patronage showered by the people to the BJP party in the recently held Munugodu bi-elections and is resorting to all kinds of unethical deeds and enacting dramas to blame the BJP party and trying to tarnish the image of the party in the eyes of the public.

Referring to recent purchase incident of MLAs in Moinabad farmhouse, Sudhakar Rao said that the TRS party is stooping so low that it has encouraged its own MLAs to enact the MLA purchase drama by some unknown middlemen. The BJP party demands a thorough investigation into the incident and all facts must be put before the public.

He said that the TRS has lost its credibility and has dug its own grave by unfolding the MLA purchase drama, planned and enacted by it to defame the BJP party. The BJP party feels that the TRS party is unable to digest the support for the BJP party in the Munugodu bi-elections. All the TRS MLAs and ministers were shaken and trying to create some kind of confusion by playing petty politics and wanting to fool the public by misguiding them.

It is a shame that the Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy is involved in this drama. People are wondering, already he was bought by the TRS party and now again shamefully enacting the drama of being lured by the BJP party for Rs 100 crore. "We demand Kollapur MLA to reveal in detail to the people of his constituency about the planned drama of the TRS party before going into the public. The BJP leadership has already come out clearly that it has no role to play and we demand an impartial investigation into the entire episode," said Rao.

The BJP district president warned the Kollapur MLA to swear himself in the Singotam Temple in front of Narasimha Swamy deity in his village if he was so honest and abiding by political ethics. He said that the BJP party will not spare the MLA and not let him move in public if he did not reveal the drama enacted by the TRS party to defame the BJP.