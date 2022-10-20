  • Menu
TRS misusing power in Munugodu: Ponguleti

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy campaigning in Munugodu on Wednesday
BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy campaigning in Munugodu on Wednesday

Highlights

Munugodu: BJP national co-incharge Tamil Nadu State and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the TRS government was misusing power to win the by-election in Munugodu.

He said Ministers, MLAs and MPs are deployed in Munugodu to win the election. He alleged that TRS leaders distrusting liquor bottles and money to attract people.

He said, they are trying to purchase the BJP leaders.

He asserted, the party candidate Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy will win good majority in the by-election.

Responded on the Rahu Gandhi yatra, Ponguleti said his yatra was of no use for the country. He said the people already have forgotten the Congress party. He said Modi is a great visionary leader and under his leadership the country is growing. Party leaders Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao and others were present during the campaign.

