TRS MLA takes potshots at RS Praveen Kumar for his remarks on CM KCR

TRS MLA Gadari Kishore hit back at former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar for his remarks on the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers and MLAs. Kishore asked Praveen to hold his tongue and said that he is against Dalit Bandhu scheme.



"It's humorous to say resigning for Dalits rather questioning the Prime Minister as to what he has done for Dalits. It is also incorrect to criticize the Chief Minister who is working for the welfare of the people.

RS Praveen Kumar who took voluntary retirement joined Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday in the presence of the party's national coordinator, Ramji Gautam. In a public meeting at Nalgonda, Praveen took a dig at the Chief Minister who announced Rs 1,000 crore for the scheme.

"Rs 1000 crore belongs to the weaker sections who ploughed the lands. If the CM has any love towards Dalits, spend your own money on us," he said.

Praveen is an 1995-batch IPS officer who took voluntary retirement after 26 years of service from the rank of Additional Director General of Police (Additional DGP).