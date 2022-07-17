TRS MLAs to hold 'Darbars' to address people's issues

Hyderabad: Now, the TRS MLAs are starting 'Praja Darbar' in an attempt to reach out to the people of the constituency as they are dedicating one day in a fortnight solving the grievances of their constituenties.

The Praja Darbar has been a talking point in the state politics ever since the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan announced of having such a system soon. Interestingly, the TRS MLAs seem to have taken a cue from the Governor as some of them have decided to give their time to the people in their constituencies.

Medak MLA Padman Devender Reddy started this initiative in her constituency in the name of 'Mee Kosam' to solve the public issues in a timely manner. Party leaders said that the MLA has been organising the programme Mee Kosam two times a month which includes 2nd and 16th day of every month. Padma Devender Reddy has given mobile numbers asking people to bring their issues to the MLA in the name of 'Dial Your MLA'. The MLA takes up the Mee Kosam from 10 am to 1 pm on two days in a month. She ensures the grievances are solved by noting down the issues and also provides them food, said a TRS leader.

The Alair MLA, who is also the Government Whip, G Sunitha, is also taking up the Praja Darbar in her constituency. Sunitha had started this initiative on Saturday and this programme would be taken up on a regular basis. Sunitha said that she could not meet people of her constituency during the last couple of years because of the Covid pandemic. Now, since the cases have come down and to solve the problems of the people in her constituency,she has decided to start the Praja Darbar.

People of the constituency have come up with problems including failure in providing 24-hour power supply in villages as they alleged that there was only 12 hours power supply, there were complaints regarding allotment of double bedroom houses, pensions etc. The MLA said that she would send the issues to the district Collectors if they are under their purview and solve the other issues on her own.