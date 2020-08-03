TRS MLC Naradasu Laxman, wife test positive for coronavirus

TRS MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and his wife Varsha tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday after they underwent a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Rao who actively participated in the Haritha Haram programmes, Mission Bhagiratha and IT tower inauguration along with the minister KT Rama Rao in Karimnagar got tested at the Sapthagiri colony urban health care centre of which the results came positive.

Even on Sunday minister Gangula Kamalakar planted saplings near Giddeperumandla temple as a part of the sixth phase of Haritha Haram.

Karimnagar on Sunday reported 93 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 1,891 cases. The district is one among six districts -- Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Warangal Urban and Sangareddy which are reporting a surge in the cases.

Despite the rise in the cases, women in Karimnagar were seen thronging to the rakhi stores and sweet shop on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. Many people were seen moving in the market without wearing masks.