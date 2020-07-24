TRS netas, mantris heap praises on KTR

Hyderabad: TRS leaders including Ministers showered praise on Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao stating that the he had proved himself in a very short time.



A twelve-minute CD was brought out by the TRS leader U Srinivas Gupta on the development works taken up by Minister KT Rama Rao in his constituency Sircilla at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. The CD would be formally released on Friday to mark the birthday of KTR.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Srinivas Yadav said the party would the birthday of working president KTR in a simple manner in wake of Covid pandemic. The party cadre would be taking part in blood donation, plantation, distribution of fruits and other programmes. The Minister said though many had got opportunity to become a minister but very few excelled like KTR. KTR has proved himself in politics in a very short time and also in the international programmes. Even the Union ministers have hailed the TRS working president, said Yadav.

The Minister further said KTR is a leader with a vision and he has shown development can be done even during corona crisis. "We are proud of KTR," said Srinivas Yadav. The Minister said that many development works are going on in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Despite many hurdles, the welfare programmes were not neglected. Though opposition leaders are making allegations, KCR is working with responsibility for the people of the State, said the Minister.

Government whip B Suman said they were fortunate to work under able leader like KTR. The reforms brought by KTR were becoming inspiration.

Srinivas Gupta said KTR has developed Sircilla on a big scale. One can get to know the difference in Sircilla during last six years if they travel to the district. He said it took two months for preparing documentary on Sircilla. There were many weavers suicides during the previous governments but now they have got works. Earlier in the day, blood donation camp was conducted by private employees association president S Venkata Reddy. An audio CD was also released on the occasion.