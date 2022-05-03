TRS party will be done & dusted: Congress

Hanumakonda: Rythu Sangharshana Sabha addressed by the AICC Vice-president Rahul Gandhi would end the despotic rule of K Chandrashekar Rao, senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said. Damodar was here on Tuesday to oversee the arrangements for the public meeting to be held at the Arts and Science College Grounds here on May 6.

Speaking to media persons, he said that Rahul's meeting is going to be historic which would change the fate of the poor especially the distressed farmers. "TRS Government cheated people by not fulfilling their aspirations," Damodar said. The public meeting will expose the misdeeds of the TRS Government and it would be curtains for that party, he said.

He said that people have been waiting for the right moment to teach the TRS Government a lesson. Warangal DCC Naini Rajender Reddy, Balkonda former MLA E Anil Kumar and other Congress leaders were present. Meanwhile, arrangements for the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha picked up pace.