TRS plans to win by-poll by cash bags

Kamalapur: In a bid to win the by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, the TRS is leaving no stone unturned, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender said, accusing TRS leadership of resorting to anti democratic activities to defeat him. Speaking in Kamalapur mandal as part of his election campaign on Tuesday, he said, "Ever since I quit as the MLA necessitating a by-poll to the constituency, the TRS leaders turned all the villages into bars by supplying liquor unabatedly."

He alleged that the TRS which wants to win the election by hook or crook is on a spree of distributing cash and liquor to voters for the last five months. He also alleged that employees are being threatened by the TRS leaders of dire consequences if they fail to vote for them.

"The people in Huzurabad constituency are in a bind, however, they say that their intention will be reflected on October 30, polling day," Eatala said. Stating that TRS was planning to distribute Rs 20,000 per each voter, he appealed to people who respect democracy, and media managements to watch what was happening in Huzurabad.

So far the TRS had spent nearly Rs 500 crore to win the election and more to come, Eatala alleged, stating that it's a huge blow to democracy. It could also lead to infringement of fundamental rights of the people, he added. Eatala addressed meetings in SC colonies of Gudur and Kamalapur, besides holding a meeting with the Padmashali community people.