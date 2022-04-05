TRS playing drama on farmers' lives: Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy came down heavily on the TRS government for its anti-farmer policies here on Tuesday.

Addressing at the party's district committee meeting Sridhar Reddy demanded that the government immediately set up procurement centres under the IKP in the State. He said the KCR government is cheating the farmers by not setting up procurement centres.

He said the TRS leaders are hiding their failures and making useless comments on the BJP government. He said the TRS leaders and Ministers playing dramas on the lives of farmers in the State. He directly asked the TRS leader as to why are they conducting protest programmes to tell the truth to the farmers. He said the party is conducting Rythu Sadhasu programme for welfare of the farmers in all districts. He called upon the farmers and leaders to attend the Rythu Sadhasu meeting on Wednesday in district headquarters to make it a success.

BJP district presidents Galla Satyanarayana, Koneru Satyanarayana, Kisan Morcha leaders K Nageswara Rao, Venkat Reddy, Yella Rao, Narasimha Rao, Sithramulu, N Venkateswara Rao, and others participated in the programme.