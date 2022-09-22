TRS rips into Sanjay for spreading hatred

Hyderabad: TRS leaders on Wednesday took exception on the language used by the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his Praja Sangrama Yatra inflating the religious tempers.

Addressing a press conference here along with MLA M Anand, MP B Lingaiah Yadav alleged that the State BJP chief was talking against the democratic values. He said that being an MP he was talking in an irresponsible manner. "He is speaking all lies and like a fool stating that no schemes were working in Telangana. If BJP leader is daring enough, he should make Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement Dalit Bandhu in the country," said Lingaiah Yadav.

The TRS leaders said that Prime Minister Modi was running a government which is anti-people. The BJP government at the Centre is asking the State governments to fix meters to the bore wells. People of the country will throw out the BJP if they force governments to fix meters. Stating that the BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy unnecessarily brought this bye election, the TRS leader said that the BJP was going to lose the election in Munugodu.