  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TRS rule a role model in country, says Nama Nageswara Rao

MP Nama Nageswara Rao addressing a meeting in Khammam on Saturday
x

MP Nama Nageswara Rao addressing a meeting in Khammam on Saturday

Highlights

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s governance has emerged as an ideal to be emulated across the country, said TRS floor leader and MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

Khammam: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's governance has emerged as an ideal to be emulated across the country, said TRS floor leader and MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

The MP participated in various programmes in erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday. He distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) Cheques to the beneficiaries in his camp office. He handed over as many as 150 cheques to the beneficiaries during the programme.

Later, he interacted with people in various mandal in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the MP asked everyone to take part in ongoing programme of Haritha Haram. Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, TRS leaders M Baby Swarna Kumari, Nalamala Venkateswara Rao, P Pullaiah,Pournaiah, M Ramesh and other leaders participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X