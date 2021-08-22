TRS rule a role model in country, says Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's governance has emerged as an ideal to be emulated across the country, said TRS floor leader and MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

The MP participated in various programmes in erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday. He distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) Cheques to the beneficiaries in his camp office. He handed over as many as 150 cheques to the beneficiaries during the programme.

Later, he interacted with people in various mandal in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the MP asked everyone to take part in ongoing programme of Haritha Haram. Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, TRS leaders M Baby Swarna Kumari, Nalamala Venkateswara Rao, P Pullaiah,Pournaiah, M Ramesh and other leaders participated in the programme.