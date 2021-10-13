TRS Telangana presidential election on Oct 25

Telangana: TRS state presidential election will be held on October 25, said the party working president and minister KT Rama Rao adding that election will be held for every two years.

In a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, the minister passed on the details of the presidential elections. He said that nominations will be received from October 17 to October 22. "The nominations will be examined on October 23 and candidates can withdraw nominations on October 24. The president for the TRS party will be elected on October 25," Rama Rao said. The party plenary will be also held on the same day at Hitex.

"The TRS party plenary is held on April 27 every year marking the party's foundation day. However, it could not be held for the last years due to the Lok Sabha elections and the pandemic," he added.

The minister continued that a massive public meeting 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana' will be held at Warangal on November 15.