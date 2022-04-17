TRS to celebrate foundation day in 12K villages

Hyderabad: The 21st formation day of the TRS will be a low-key affair as compared to pre-Covid years. The session, which is scheduled to be held on April 27 in Hyderabad, will have only 3,000 delegates. Over 12,000 village heads have been asked to celebrate the formation day in their respective villages and hoist party flags.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao visited the HICC, the venue for the formation day, to finalise the seating plan, parking and other facilities. The party leaders from the city will meet at Telangana Bhavan on Monday to form various committees which would take care of resolutions, logistics, food, media and other arrangements. After the formation of Telangana, over 20,000 delegates had attended the party's plenary at LB Stadium in 2015. However, the number of guests has come down in recent times.

The TRS chief has asked all the party leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairmen, district party presidents, ZP Chairpersons, DCCB, DCMS presidents, District Library Institutions presidents, Municipal Chairmen, Mayors and state party executive members to attend the formation day celebrations. Former ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs would be attending the event as special invitees.

Speaking to the media, Rama Rao said that the foundation day celebrations would be held like a festival on April 27. Rao said it has been 21 years since the party was floated.

Rama Rao said only those, who have valid entry passes will be allowed to attend the meeting. Those coming without a pass may have to face inconvenience. The process of issuing passes would commence soon, he said.