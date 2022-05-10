TRS to counter Opposition onslaught with public meet

Hyderabad: The TRS party is contemplating to hold a massive public meeting to counter the political meetings held recently by the Congress and BJP in the State.

According to sources, the party leadership is likely to take a decision on having a public meeting. The TRS leadership feels that a show of strength was essential to negate any possible impact of the public meetings held by BJP national president JP Nadda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Both these parties had levelled several allegations against the TRS. The date and place for the public meeting is yet to be decided. In all probability it may be held during the last week of May. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to visit districts to inaugurate party offices. There is a possibility to organise the public meeting during this period, party leaders said.

During the weekend, another public meeting is slated to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after participating in the padayatra of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay at Tukkuguda.

The TRS leaders said that the best way to counter these opposition parties would be to hold a public meeting and inform people about the work done by the government during the last seven years in the state.

The pink party feels that the statements made by the party leaders were not enough to counter the oppositions' statements. "BJP and Congress should be made to realise that TRS continues to be the major force in the state," said a leader.