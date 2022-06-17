TRS to have assembly seat heads act as the eyes and ears of party

Hyderabad: The TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao is contemplating to appoint either coordinators or incharges in the Assembly Constituencies in the state, who would be staying in the constituency and giving feedback to the party chief till the next elections.

According to the party sources, the TRS chief is planning on this on the suggestion from the election strategist Prashanth Kishor. The idea behind the incharges is said to be taking stock of the situation at the ground level in the constituencies. Until now the TRS chief had given all the importance to the MLAs in the constituency, where they only take up important government programs and also the party related activities.

The party leaders said that the coordinators would be staying in the constituency and interacting with people asking them whether or not they were getting the benefits of various schemes of the government. Along with this they would also check the track record of the MLAs in the constituency and regularly give a report to the party leadership, said a senior leader. There have been altercations between the sitting MLAs and the former MLAs in some constituencies. There has been a tussle between the present and former MLA in Tandur Assembly constituency. Similar is the case with the Kollapur Assembly constituency. At some places there is no ruling party MLA and the new coordinator would keep an eye on the existing incharge.

Sources said that the party leadership was planning whether to have one or two incharges in the constituency. The party leadership was planning to make the MPP leaders or district leaders as coordinators. Sources said that the party would take a call on the candidates based on the reports from these coordinators. If any of the sitting members gets an adverse report, the party chief may take a call on giving tickets. It may be mentioned here that the TRS leadership is planning to change candidates this time. During the 2018 elections, all the sitting MLAs were given tickets but this time there would be changes and this was indicated by the TRS working president KT Rama Rao during his Khammam tour where he said the sitting members may not get tickets again and if needed they would be changed.