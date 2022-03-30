TRS using money, contracts to buy BJP corporators

Nizamabad: BJP leader Dhanpal Paul Suryanarayana said that TRS was buying BJP corporators in Nizamabad city by offering money to some and contracts to others. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Dhanpal Suryanarayana challenged Nizamabad MLA Bigala Ganesh to resign immediately and win re-election if the allegations that BJP corporates are attracted to the welfare schemes of the ruling TRS party are true.

He alleged that the TRS government was involved in corruption from the Chief Minister to the MLA and that the money was being used to buy corporators who did not know what to do with it.

He said people are waiting to see when the elections would be conducted to teach a lesson to the ruling party. Dhanpal questioned why welfare schemes have not been implemented in Nizamabad city from 2019 onwards as people with disabilities, widows and single women are looking forward to apply for pensions in various categories.

He said more than a thousand applications were pending and demanded that pensions be granted since they had applied earlier. He challenged them to resign immediately if they have the guts. BJP leaders Gopidi Sravanti Reddy, Nagolla Lakshmi Narayana, corporators Nyalam Raju, Mallesh Yadav, Rajasekhar Reddy, Sukka Madhu, Bantu Ramu, Erram Sudhir, Burugula Vinod, Illendula Prabhakar, Ippakayala Kishore, Miseva Vanitha Srinivas, Putta Virender, Police Srinivas, Swami Yadav, GangoneGangadhar, Kumar, Roshan Lal, Baddham Kishan and others were present.