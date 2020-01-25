TRS wins 8; set to pick up hung Jangaon

Warangal: But for the Jangaon municipality where voters' verdict was indecisive, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continued its winning streak in the erstwhile Warangal district. The TRS clinched the other eight of the nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in the composite Warangal district on Saturday.



The TRS which won 13 of the 30 wards in Jangaon fell short of majority. It still needs three more wards to lay its hands on municipal chairperson post. With the 10 wards in its kitty, the Congress is reportedly trying to garner the support of BJP and the three independents to keep TRS away from the power. However, the TRS appears to be in the forefront of clinching the Jangaon municipality. It may be noted here that all the three independents are TRS rebels.

Apart from Jangaon, the Congress also put up a strong fight against the ruling TRS in Mahabubabad municipality by winning 10 wards. The TRS posted a comfortable victory in the other municipalities. The TRS fared exceptionally well in the newly upgraded Maripeda municipality by sweeping all the 15 wards. The ruling party also put up a fine performance in Bhupalpally by winning 23 of the 30 wards.

Speaking to media persons, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that lopsided victory in the urban local bodies across the State indicates that TRS commands people's support as it has delivered their aspirations. With this resounding win, the TRS government is set to change the face of the State by speeding up developmental activity.

l Mahabubabad (36 wards): TRS 19, Congress 10, CPI 2, CPI (M) 2 and independents three.

l Narasampet (24 wards): TRS 16, Congress 6 and independents two.

l Thorruru (16 wards): TRS 12, Congress 3 and BJP one.

l Dornakal (15 wards): TRS 11, independents 3 and Congress one.

l Maripeda (15): TRS 15.

l Parkal (22 wards): TRS 17, BJP 3, Congress one and AIFB one.

l Bhupalpally (30 wards): TRS 23, BJP one, CPI 2, AIFB 3 and independent one.

l Wardhannapet (12 wards): TRS 8, Congress 2, BJP one and independent one.

l Jangaon (30): TRS 13, Congress 10, BJP 4 and independents 3.