TRS wins Nakrekal municipality

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Continuing its winning spree, the TRS hoisted pink flag on Nakrekal municipality on Monday, a day after the ruling party won Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll with a huge majority.

Out of the 20 wards in Nakrekal municipality, the TRS won 12 wards, All India Forward Block won five seats, Congress won two seats, while independent has won the first ward.

TRS leaders and cadre distributed sweets and burst crackers on the party victory in ULB election. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated the TRS victory is sure whatever election may be. Nakrekal Municipal Council elections reflects the growing public confidence towards TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's leadership, he stated and expressed pleasure over the party success in Nakrekal municipal elections.

Along with MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, TRS State secretary Thakkellapalli Ravinder Rao, the Minister congratulated the newly elected councilors at MLA's camp office in Nakrekal.

Minister Jagadish Reddy advised the people's representatives to be available to the people and render valuable services to them. He suggested to keep away from corruption and irregularities to win the hearts of the respective ward people.