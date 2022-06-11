TRS working for welfare of all sections, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and IT Minister KTR on Friday toured Vemulawada and Korutla constituencies The IT Minister inaugurated the Kodanda Rama statue present on the premises of Gandi Hanuman temple. KTR also handed over the double-bedrooms in the Korutla and Metpally towns and stated that the Telangana government is working for the welfare of all sections of the society and informed that the housing scheme brought cheers to the women folk in particular.

The Minister also inaugurated a free coaching centre for the unemployed youth at Metpally. He further informed that Telangana is the only State which is providing employment to people of all states and the government has already taken up filling 1.32 lakh government jobs and taking steps to fill another 90,000 jobs in the State.

Addressing the gathering, TRS working president stated that a man came to him and told him why TRS should be strong in the State is to develop the State. He further stated that the remaining parties would do nothing for Telangana. KTR reminded that TRS is the only party that would strive for the upliftment of all the sections of society.

Three MoUs have been signed to set up Ethanol plants in Korutla & Vemulawada, KTR infoprmed on the occasion. KTR thanked Dhatri Bio, Bhuvi Bio & Deccan Agrochem for coming forward to set up new units in the Jagtial district.