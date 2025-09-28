True Tribute to Bhagat Singh is Fight for Equality and Rights: CPM

Live
Gadwal: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) observed the 118th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the old bus stand in the district headquarters on Sunday. The program was marked by garlanding Bhagat Singh’s portrait and recalling his sacrifice for the country.
Speaking on the occasion, CPM district committee member Uppair Narasimha said that inspired by Bhagat Singh’s ideals, there is now a need for another struggle to protect the freedoms and rights of the people. He reminded that Bhagat Singh fought against British imperialism for equality, unity, and independence, dedicating his life selflessly for the nation.
He criticized the present ruling forces, stating that people are losing their freedoms under current policies. He alleged that constitutional institutions are being weakened, public sector enterprises are being privatized, and attempts are being made to divide people whenever the government is questioned. He also condemned interference in people’s food habits, customs, and traditions, besides curbing citizens’ right to free expression.
“Suppressing movements for equality, undermining unity, and silencing voices of dissent is against the spirit of democracy. Protecting the Constitution and fighting for real freedom and rights of the people is the true tribute to Bhagat Singh,” Narasimha asserted.
Local CPM leaders including Timmappa, Raghu, Balakrishna, Babanna, Ellappa, Chandru, Bhaskar, Majjiga Anjaneyulu, Tirupatanna, and Balaram participated in the event.