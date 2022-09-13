TS Assembly passes resolution to name new Parl after Dr BR ambedkar

Hyderabad: Legislative Assembly of the Telangana State passed a resolution on Tuesday demanding that the Central government to name new Parliament building which is under construction after Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking prior to introducing resolution, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) said that Telangana achieved Statehood because of Constitution drafted by Ambedkar. "TRS government has been following the path shown by Ambedkar in the state," he mentioned and added that Ambedkar vehemently opposed supremacy in the name of language and region.



KTR showered praises on Ambedkar for studying at London School of Economics and Columbia University under challenging conditions in British rule. He was highly intellectual compared to his contemporaries and strongly believed freedom in true spirit is not possible without social equality. "No one in independent India could understand Indian society better than Ambedkar," he said.