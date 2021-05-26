TS Cabinet To Meet On 30th May To Discuss On A Few Key Issues

The cabinet headed by Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao is going to meet on 30th May 2021. Several key issues in the state may be discussed in the cabinet meeting which is scheduled to meet at 2 pm on Sunday. The Cabinet will discuss the issues on agriculture, crops, ongoing grain procurement in Telangana, availability of seeds, fertilizers, prevention of adulterated seeds, corona, lockdown, etc., issues. It is learned that the CM held a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhavan yesterday on the repair of canals, their condition, and other issues related to irrigation projects in the state in the wake of the onset of the monsoon.

On this occasion, Chief Minister KCR reviewed the progress of the projects being constructed on the Godavari River by the government on the Krishna Basin. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the 'Estimates' of the constructions of all the uplift schemes which are being headed by the government from Devarakonda to Kodada under the NagarjunaSagar left canal strategic area by June 15 and get prepared for tenders.

He also said the government is spending thousands of crores on irrigation projects. They need to adopt policies that strategically utilize them for farmer welfare. The availability of water in the pranahita should be understood as the way it flows. The flow will intensify after June 20th. The ponds and reservoirs on the Kaleswaram radar should be filled by lifting the water as it arrives. The remaining minor canal repairs should be completed as soon as possible and operations and maintenance should be undertaken. Finally, he concluded by saying Kaleshwaram should be fully utilized.