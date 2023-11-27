TS CPGET- final phase allotment seats released

Hyderabad: Osmania University released the second and final phase of allotment of seats for State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2023 for admissions into M Ed and M P Ed, courses of campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Satavahana Universities for the academic year 2023-24.

According to the officials, out of 609, 209 candidates were allotted seats. The students have to pay the prescribed fee of the course/college online and report at their respective college by submitting the original Transfer Certificate (TC) on or before December 15. The candidate has to submit only the original TC at the allotted college and other original certificates like SSC memo, degree memo, caste, EWS, NCC, PH, CAP, and income, for physical verification purposes only, said a senior officer.