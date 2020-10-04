X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS EAMCET 2020 exam for COVID-19 candidates on Oct 8

TS EAMCET 2020 exam for COVID-19 candidates on Oct 8
x

Candidates who missed TS EAMCET 2020 exam that was held from September 9 to 14 can attend the test on October 8

Highlights

TS EAMCET 2020 exam for corona-infected candidates will be held on October 8

Candidates who missed TS EAMCET 2020 exam that was held from September 9 to 14 can attend the test on October 8, said EAMCET convenor professor Govardhan.

In a statement, the convenor asked the candidates to produce corona positive and negative reports at the exam centre. He also told candidates the hall tickets will be sent to their mail-ID by October 5 midnight.

The professor said that they will choose an exam centre and book a slot for CBT and inform the candidates. For further details, the candidates can approach on convenertseamcet2020a@jntuh.ac.in and also, they can check eamcet.tsche.ac.in, he added.

The TS EAMCET exam for coronavirus candidates was scheduled to be held on October 3 but was postponed. Around 53 candidates missed the exam for testing positive for the virus.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X