TS EAMCET 2020 exam for COVID-19 candidates on Oct 8

Candidates who missed TS EAMCET 2020 exam that was held from September 9 to 14 can attend the test on October 8, said EAMCET convenor professor Govardhan.

In a statement, the convenor asked the candidates to produce corona positive and negative reports at the exam centre. He also told candidates the hall tickets will be sent to their mail-ID by October 5 midnight.

The professor said that they will choose an exam centre and book a slot for CBT and inform the candidates. For further details, the candidates can approach on convenertseamcet2020a@jntuh.ac.in and also, they can check eamcet.tsche.ac.in, he added.

The TS EAMCET exam for coronavirus candidates was scheduled to be held on October 3 but was postponed. Around 53 candidates missed the exam for testing positive for the virus.