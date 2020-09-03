TS EAMCET 2020: Last date for registration extended till Sep 5

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date for applying for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) till September 5.

Students who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of eamcet.tsche.ac.in by paying a late fee of Rs 10000. And those who have applied for the entrance exam can download the hall tickets from the official site -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.



TS EAMCET 2020 is scheduled to be held from September 9 to September 14 in two sessions i.e, from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm on online mode, said EAMCET convenor Govardhan. The TS EAMCET counselling for the students will be held in October third week.



The entrance exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on the behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).



How to download TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020?



Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in



Click on 'download hall tickets'

Enter registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on 'Get Hall ticket'

Download the hall ticket and take a print out