TS EAMCET 2020 receives over 1.9 lakh applications, last date is May 5

The Telangana State engineering, agriculture, medicine common entrance test (TS EAMCET) 2020 has received around 1,92,162 applications till April 29, 2020, said CET convener professor Govardhan in a release.

The convener said that the last date to submit the applications for EAMCET exam will end on May 5. There are also chances of extending the last date in the view of coronavirus lockdown, he added.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to conduct the TS EAMCET 2020 either in the third or fourth week of June. However, the official notification will be released soon.

Earlier, TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy said that it would take three weeks to conduct all the CET exams including EAMCET. And everything is prepared to hold the exams soon after the lockdown is lifted, Reddy said asking the students no need to worry and the dates will be announced after the state returns to normalcy.

TS POLYCET 2020 date extended:

The release also stated that the last date of TS POLYCET 2020 has also been extended to May 9. The date of submitting the application to POLYCET was supposed to end today i.e., April 30 said the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) secretary Murthy said. Meanwhile, the last date of lateral entry into polytechnic common entrance test (LP CET) is also extended to May 11, he said.