TS EAMCET 2021 answer key likely to be released today

The answer key for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 is likely to be released today.



Candidates who have appeared for the test can download the answer key from eamcet.tsche.ac.in once it is released. TS EAMCET 2021 was held on August 4, 5 and 6, 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates have to take a note that the state council of higher education has shelved the 45 per cent of inter marks rule for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of counselling is expected to be start from August 24, 2021. However, an official notification is awaited from TSCHE.

The TSCHE will provide direct link of the answer sheet once it is made available on the website.