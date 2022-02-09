TS EAMCET 2022 likely in June

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is likely to be held in June. An official notification will be announced soon as the TSBIE has released the schedule for the intermediate examinations. The inter exams will end on May 5 and the students will be given at least four weeks for EAMCET.



The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the exam time-table after taking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main timetable into consideration so as to make sure the dates of two exams do not clash. It is known that a large number of students from the State appear for both the entrance tests.



The TS EAMCET exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into various engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in the State.