TS EAMCET 2022 on July 14

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday announced the dates of TS EAMCET and TS ECET 2022 exam. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) decided to conduct Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Entrance Examination (TS EAMCET) will be held from July 14 to 20.

While the entrance test for agriculture and B Pharmacy courses will be conducted on July 14 and 15 and for engineering courses, the exam will be conducted from July 18 to 20.

After a review meeting with Sabitha Indra Reddy and education officials, the TSCHE chairman Limbadri said that the schedule of the exam dates have been confirmed based on the SSC and intermediate exams scheduled to be held in May. Hence the education department decided to conduct the EAMCET and ECET in July.

The minister said that the TS ECET 2022 will be conducted on July 13 for the candidates who completed polytechnic and are seeking into lateral entry into engineering courses.

"The exam will be conducted at 105 exam centres in 23 regional centres and the registration fees and date of application will be notified through the CET conveners," the minister said.