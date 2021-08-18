TS ECET 2021 results released, check @ecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday announced the results of Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2021. The results were announced on the official website of TS ECET -- ecet.tsche.ac.in.



Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the results by visiting the official website.



Around 24,000 candidates appeared for the exam that was held on August 4. Candidates can now gear up for the first phase ofcounselling which will begin on August 24.

The slots are available for booking from August 24 to 28 and the certificate verification will be held from August 26 to 29 and the web options can be exercised between August 26 and 31. The seats will be allocated to the candidates on September 2 and the candidates who got the seats should self-report online between September 2 and 7.



The final phase of counselling will be held on September 13. The certificate verification will be held on September 14 and the web option process will be held from September 14 to 15. The seat will be allocated on September 17.



How to download TS ECET 2021 results?



Visit ecet.tsche.ac.in



Click on the results link

Enter the login credentials

Download the results appeared on screen

Take a print out for future use