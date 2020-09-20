TS EdCET 2020 hall tickets to be released today

TS EdCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release TS EdCET 2020 hall tickets today i.e, on September 20 at its official website.

TS EdCET convenor Mrunalini said that the exam will be conducted on October 1 and 3. On October 1, the exam will be held in afternoon session i.e, 3 pm to 5 pm and on October 3, the exam will be held in morning and afternoon session i.e, from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.

For the Telugu medium candidates, the test will be conducted in the morning session and for English medium candidates in the afternoon session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the hall tickets by logging into the official site -- edcet.tsche.ac.in.

How to download TS EdCET 2020 hall tickets?

Visit edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on download hall tickets

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Download the hall ticket appeared on the screen

Take a print out of it for future reference

TS EdCET will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on the behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into BEd regular course in the colleges of Education in Telangana.