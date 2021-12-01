TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Registration Starts Today on edcetadm.tsche.ac.in - How to Apply

The Telangana State Common Education Entrance Test, TS EDCET Counselling 2021, started today and be conducted by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education, TSCHE. According to the notification, the registration process will start today, December 1, 2021. Candidates can apply from 11 am on the official website: edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

TS EDCET Counselling 2021 is being conducted for admissions to the regular two-year B.Ed. course offered by Telangana Universities. Candidates will be able to apply until December 8, 2021, after which other procedures will have to be carried out.

The steps to sign up are simple, but they should start by creating a user login and would end with paying the application fee and uploading certificates. Candidates can check important dates and steps to apply here.

TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Important dates

Event Date(s) Registration ends December 8, 2021 Display of registered candidates December 17, 2021 Web options December 18 to 20, 2021 Provisional allotment December 24, 2021



TS EDCET 2021 Counselling: How to Apply



 Visit the official website of the Telangana Common Education Entrance Test: edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

 On the home page, click on the link that says "Apply Online Registration." (Direct link to be activated soon)

 Create your username by giving all the details, and then start filling out the application form.

 Upload the necessary documents/certificates, pay the required fee, and click submit.

 Candidates may note that they will also have the option to edit the web options in TS EDCET Counselling 2021. As of now, TSCHE will conduct only 1 round of counselling. However, in case there is the possibility of another round, updates would be added here.