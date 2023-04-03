TS emerged as a successful State in welfare schemes: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav

RANGAREDDY: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that Telangana has been successful in implementing various development and welfare schemes. He participated in the Eastern Atmeeya Sammelanam programme held at Kuntlaram Reddy Garden in Shadnagar town on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA said that the Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR, deserves credit for introducing innovative welfare schemes that are not available in other parts of the country. He also emphasised the importance of party workers in explaining these schemes to the people and ensuring their successful implementation.

He praised the leadership of Chief Minister KCR for driving the development of Telangana. He said the State has made significant progress under the leadership of KCR and is continuing to move towards further development. He criticized the leaders of the BJP and Congress for not acknowledging the development that has taken place in Telangana.