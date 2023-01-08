TS focusing on spiritual tourism, says Minister

The 'Kalyana Mandapam' at Palakurthi Someshwara Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple would be inaugurated by Maha Shivaratri, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.



Inspecting the ongoing works at the temple on Saturday, the Minister said that the Telangana government was focusing on spiritual tourism and was giving high priority to protect and renovate the historical places. He said that the government took up the spiritual tourism circuit in Jangaon district with an outlay of Rs 38.50 crore. It may be mentioned here that the government earmarked Rs 16.50 crore for the development of Palakurthi temple, Rs 16 crore for constructing a memorial for Pothana at Bammera and Rs 6 crore for the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Valmidi village.

This apart, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has plans to construct Haritha Hotel with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore at Palakurthi. Plans are afoot to inaugurate the 'Kalayana Mandapam' at Palakurthi, and Bammera Pothana memorial at Bammera village by Maha Shivaratri, Errabelli said. A 22-foot long Pothana bronze statue will be soon set up at Bammera village near his Samadhi (grave), he added.

He told the officials to install the statue of Palakurthi Somanatha and work on Smriti Vanam by Maha Shivratri. He also directed the officials to complete developmental works and installation of the 22-ft Valmiki bronze statue at Valmidi by March 30. The Minister said that though the cost of Valmiki statue was increased to Rs 3 crore from Rs 40 lakh, the government is committed to install it.

Errabelli also directed the officials to launch the developmental works at Vana Kondaiah temple at Devuni Gatta Thanda under Devaruppula mandal. Jangaon district collector Ch Shivalingaiah, Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) Trustee Prof M Panduranga Rao and TSTDC managing director B Manohar Rao among others, were present.