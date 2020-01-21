TS government issues BRO for Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: Eying to lure the farming community in all poll bound municipalities which will go for elections on January 22, Telangana State government on Monday issued Budget Release Order (BRO) for an amount of Rs 5,100 crore towards meeting the expenditure for the farmer investment support scheme - Rythu Bandhu in the current Rabi season.

It may be mentioned here that the government has put on hold the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu since November on the grounds that the State was facing fiscal crisis in 2019-20 financial year.

Officials said soon after the BRO issued, State Agriculture and Cooperation department Secretary C Parthasarathi instructed all the district and mandal officials to begin the official process to the release of cash benefit to the identified farmers immediately and ensure the benefit will be deposited in the farmers bank accounts directly through online.

The officials of the State Finance department said that the funds will be released under the Rythu Bandhu depending on the availability of the funds.