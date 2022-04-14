TS Government Releases Notification for 3344 Posts

Of late, the Telangana Chief Minister, Mr KCR, has announced that the government would release a notification for various vacant posts in the state.

Adding to that, the State Finance Ministry has announced notification for 3344 posts on Wednesday. As per the new notification, the government will fill different vacancies in the fire services, excise, prohibition, and forestry departments in the Telangana State.

As per the official sources of information, the Finance Ministry of the state has speeded up the recruitment process without any delay.

The latest announcement is a piece of good news for the aspirants because they have been waiting for years for this announcement. Earlier, CM KCR announced the job notification for 80,039 job vacancies in the assembly. Besides, he declared the regularization of 11,103 contract employee jobs in the state by bringing the announcement to 91,142 jobs.

