TS govt allots 100 acres for new High Court
Highlights
Orders have been issued allotting the land to the Law (Judicial) department for necessary action.
Hyderabad: The State government on Friday allotted 100 acres belonging to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) for the construction of a new building of the Telangana High Court at Premavathipet and Budwel villages in Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district.
Orders have been issued allotting the land to the Law (Judicial) department for necessary action. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently announced that the foundation for the new building of the Telangana High Court will be laid in January after the Sankranti festival.
