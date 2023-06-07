Live
TS Govt releases songs on Kaleshwaram and revival of water bodies on IRRIGATION day today
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Irrigation day today organised as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day, the state government has released two Songs on revival of ponds and the construction of Kaleshwaram project. The two songs are drawing much attention during the formation day celebrations.
Noted singer and MLC Goreti Venkanna wrote the song on revival of ponds and water bodies .
The five minute duration song on Kaleshwaram explained how the world's largest lift scheme addressed the irrigation crisis in Telangana. How Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana a land Green by promoting agriculture as a profitable profession.
Goreti Venkanna crooned a song on the role of water bodies and its impact on daily life in the villages. State government released the two songs and appealed irrigation department to utilise them during the celebrations.